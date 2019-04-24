British 'evidence-based review' wants secure 5G supply chain: government spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government has conducted an “evidence-based review” of the 5G supply chain to ensure a secure base “now and in the future”, a government spokesman said on Wednesday, responding to reports that Huawei will get limited access to the network.

“The security and resilience of the UK’s telecoms networks is of paramount importance,” the spokesman said, adding that decisions by the National Security Council were confidential.

“As part of our plans to provide world class digital connectivity, including 5G, we have conducted an evidence-based review of the supply chain to ensure a diverse and secure supply base, now and into the future. This is a thorough review into a complex area and will report with its conclusions in due course.”