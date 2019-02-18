Britain's 5G network security review ongoing: PM May's spokesman

FILE PHOTO: A 5G sign is seen during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s review of its 5G network resilience is still ongoing, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday after the Financial Times reported that security chiefs had concluded they could manage any risks arising from Huawei’s involvement.

The FT said on Sunday that Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre had found that the risks arising from the use of China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd in 5G networks could be mitigated, citing two sources.

“Our review of the right policy approach to 5G security and resilience is still ongoing. The review is looking at a range of options and no decisions have been taken,” the spokesman said.