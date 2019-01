FILE PHOTO: Logo of Huawei is seen in front of the local offices of Huawei in Warsaw, Poland January 11, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

(Reuters) - China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd can still bid for sensitive contracts in Britain, the Daily Telegraph reported.

“We haven’t decided that Huawei should be excluded from contracts in this country,” the newspaper quoted Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright as saying.