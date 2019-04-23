UK to allow Huawei limited access to 5G networks: Telegraph

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a sign board of Huawei at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Asia 2018 in Shanghai, China June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will allow China’s Huawei Technologies limited access to the next generation of mobile network, known as 5G, the Daily Telegraph reported on Tuesday, without citing sources.

Britain’s National Security Council, chaired by Prime Minister Theresa May, agreed to allow Huawei access to “noncore” parts of the 5G mobile infrastructure like antennas, despite concerns among her cabinet ministers, the newspaper said.

Huawei is already present in Britain’s existing noncore mobile network.

Officials in the United States and elsewhere have been increasingly public in voicing concerns that Huawei’s equipment could be used by Beijing for spying or sabotage, particularly as operators move to 5G networks.