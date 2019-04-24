Technology News
April 24, 2019

Senior UK lawmaker raises alarm over Britain's Huawei 5G plan

LONDON (Reuters) - A British plan to block China’s Huawei Technologies from all core parts of the 5G network does not alleviate security concerns, a senior British lawmaker said on Wednesday.

Tom Tugendhat, the chairman of Britain’s Foreign Affairs Committee, said it was very difficult to make a distinction between the core and non-core in 5G due to the way the network is built.

“It still raises concerns,” he told BBC Radio. “The definition of core and non-core is a very difficult one with 5G.

“(5G) does change from a faster internet system into an internet system that can genuinely connect everything, and therefore the distinction between non-core and core is much harder to make.”

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

