UK 5G supply chain review will report when ministers have made decisions: minister

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Jeremy Wright is seen outside the Cabinet Office, as uncertainty over Brexit continues, in London, Britain, April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government’s review of the 5G supply chain will report its conclusions once ministers have made a decision but National Security Council conversations should be confidential, culture minister Jeremy Wright said on Thursday.

Sources told Reuters on Wednesday Britain’s National Security Council had decided this week to bar China’s Huawei Technologies from all core parts of the 5G network and restrict its access to non-core parts.

“It will report with its conclusions once ministerial decisions have been taken,” Wright told parliament when asked about media reports. Wright added that National Security Council conversations should be confidential.