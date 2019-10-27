Boris Johnson set to grant Huawei access to UK's 5G network: The Sunday Times

FILE PHOTO: A Huawei logo and a 5G sign are pictured at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai, China June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to grant China’s Huawei technologies Co Ltd access to the UK’s future 5G telecoms network, the Sunday Times reported on Sunday.

Senior government and security services sources said the UK is moving towards a decision that will see Huawei allowed access to the “non-contentious” parts of the network, which will open rift with United States as it has banned the company over fears that it is too close to Chinese intelligence agencies, the newspaper said.