More work to be done to secure parliament's backing on Brexit: UK's Hunt

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Monday the government still had work to do to secure parliament’s backing in a vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal, and that it would be redoubling its efforts to get there.

May is expected to bring her European Union withdrawal deal back to parliament for a vote this week, after it was previously rejected twice by lawmakers.

“There are some cautious signs of encouragement... but there is a lot more work to do,” he told BBC TV. “The risk of no deal, at least as far as the UK parliament is concerned, has receded somewhat, but the risk of Brexit paralysis has not ... That’s why we will be redoubling our efforts this week.”

Asked if the vote would be held on Tuesday he said: “We hope it will, but we need to be confident we can get the numbers.”