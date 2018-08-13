FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2018 / 3:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

Grouse shooting season off to misty start in Scotland

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FORNETH MOOR, Scotland (Reuters) - Britain’s grouse shooting season officially began on Monday, with misty wet Scottish weather not proving an impediment for those taking part.

A gundog retrieves a grouse on Forneth Moor on the opening day of the grouse shooting season, Scotland, Britain Aug 13, 2018. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Grouse are medium to large-sized birds, similar to partridges, with round bodies and short, broad wings and the red grouse in particular is associated with heather, which grows in Scotland.

Slideshow (21 Images)

Hunting enthusiasts highlight what they say is their role in sustaining the countryside through tourism, employment and conservation of farms.

Grouse shooting contributes 32 million pounds to the Scottish economy and supports 2,640 full jobs in remote areas, according to Gift of Grouse, a group promoting the sport.

However environmental campaigners say that because grouse moors are intensively managed to ensure that high numbers of grouse breed, other native wildlife such as foxes, mountain hares and birds of prey are “controlled”.

Shooting for sport in Britain dates back to Victorian times, and the season usually starts on August 12, or “the glorious 12th”.

Reporting by Russell Cheyne; writing by Elisabeth O'Leary

