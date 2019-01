FILE PHOTO: The nameplate of political consultancy, Cambridge Analytica, is seen in central London, Britain March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

(Reuters) - Cambridge Analytica has been fined 15,000 pounds ($19,120) for failing to comply with an enforcement notice issued in May, Britain’s Information Commissioner’s Office said on Wednesday.

The firm pleaded guilty for breaching bit.ly/2C8nnk1 data protection at a Hendon Magistrates Court.