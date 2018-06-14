FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2018 / 10:31 AM / in 2 hours

UK PM May will announce relaxed rules for non-EU doctors and nurses: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will announce the relaxation of immigration rules to allow more doctors and nurses from outside the European Union to work for the National Health Service (NHS), May’s spokesman said on Thursday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“The PM will in due course be setting out our long-term plan for the National Health Service, an important part of that is making sure that the NHS has more highly skilled doctors and nurses to deliver outstanding patient care,” the spokesman told reporters.

“What we will be announcing is that doctors and nurses are being excluded from the cap on skilled worker visas.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James

