UK receives highest number of non-EU immigrants in 15 years

FILE PHOTO: UK Border control is seen in Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport in London June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain received the highest number of immigrants from outside the European Union since 2004 in the year to the end of September, driven by an increased number of Chinese and Indian students, official figures showed on Thursday.

Total net immigration reached 240,000 in the 12 months to September 2019, after 642,000 people moved to Britain and 402,000 left.

The number of EU citizens moving to Britain for work dropped to its lowest since 2004, the ONS said.