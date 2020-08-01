UK considering a coin to commemorate India's Mahatma Gandhi

FILE PHOTO: A statue of Mahatma Gandhi is silhouetted during partial solar eclipse in Chennai, India, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

(Reuters) - Britain is considering minting a coin to commemorate India’s independence hero Mahatma Gandhi, the Treasury said on Saturday, amid growing interest in recognizing the contributions of minorities.

British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak asked the Royal Mint Advisory Committee (RMAC) to pursue recognition of Black, Asian and other minority individuals, the Treasury said.

“RMAC is currently considering a coin to commemorate Gandhi”, the UK Treasury said in an emailed statement.