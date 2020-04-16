Business News
UK delays consultation on reform to flawed inflation measure

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government will delay until August a consultation to decide when it should fix a flawed measure of inflation, the retail price index, finance minister Rishi Sunak said in a letter published on Thursday.

“The consultation will now close for responses on 21 August - subject to coronavirus-related developments,” Sunak said.

More than a quarter of British government bonds, worth around 450 billion pounds ($559.94 billion), are linked to the Retail Prices Index which runs higher than other measures of inflation, meaning investors receive an estimated windfall of 1 billion pounds a year.

