FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 25, 2018 / 1:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK producer price inflation overestimated by 0.3 percentage points: ONS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British annual producer price inflation has been overestimated by an average of 0.3 percentage points every month since December due to errors related to rubber and plastic products, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Bottles of alcoholic beverages are seen for sale in a shop in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo

The ONS said it was revising down April producer output price inflation to 2.4 percent from 2.7 percent and making similar changes to the rate of producer price inflation for December through March.

Full details of the revisions will be published on June 13.

Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.