UK producer price inflation overestimated by 0.3 percentage points: ONS

LONDON (Reuters) - British annual producer price inflation has been overestimated by an average of 0.3 percentage points every month since December due to errors related to rubber and plastic products, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

The ONS said it was revising down April producer output price inflation to 2.4 percent from 2.7 percent and making similar changes to the rate of producer price inflation for December through March.

Full details of the revisions will be published on June 13.