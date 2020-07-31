UK public's inflation expectations near seven-year high

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a face mask walks through Manchester as the city and the surrounding area faces local restrictions in an effort to avoid a local lockdown being forced upon the area amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Britain, July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - The British public’s expectations for inflation over the coming year picked up in July to one of the highest levels since 2013, a survey from City and YouGov showed on Friday.

Year-ahead inflation expectations rose to 3.2% in July from 3.0% in June, matching the levels of March and April.

Expectations for five to 10 years ahead rose to a one-year high of 3.3%, up from 3.2%.

The figures were based on a YouGov poll of 2,010 people conducted on July 27 and 28.