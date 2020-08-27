Business News
UK public's inflation expectations slip from near seven-year high

FILE PHOTO: A shopper carries a basket in a supermarket in London, Britain April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - The British public’s expectations for inflation over the coming year fell in August after touching one of the highest levels since 2013 in July, a survey from bank Citi and polling firm YouGov showed on Thursday.

Year-ahead inflation expectations returned to 3.0% from 3.2% in July, back to their level in June.

Expectations for five to 10 years ahead fell to 3.2% from a one-year high of 3.3% in July.

The figures were based on a YouGov poll of 2,141 people conducted on Aug. 18 and 19.

Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Hugh Lawson

