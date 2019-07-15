ABI says change to personal injury discount rate 'bad news'

(Reuters) - Britain’s move to change the discount rate applied to personal injury lump sum compensation payments to minus 0.25% from minus 0.75% was bad news for insurance customers and taxpayers, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) said on Monday.

“This is a bad outcome for insurance customers and taxpayers that will add costs rather than save customers money,” Huw Evans, director general of the ABI, said.

“This will remain the lowest Discount Rate in the Western world, leaving England and Wales an international outlier at a time when we need to boost our attraction to international capital.”

A lower rate requires insurers to make larger lump sum payments on personal injury claims, as it assumes lower annual investment returns for that amount.