March 16, 2018 / 1:09 AM / in 13 hours

UK trade credit insurance pay-outs at eight-year high: trade body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Pay-outs by trade credit insurers in Britain rose to an eight-year high of 225 million pounds ($314 million) last year, reflecting difficult trading conditions, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) said on Friday.

Pay-outs rose 7 percent from a year earlier after several high-profile British insolvencies in 2017, including Monarch Airlines and retail supplier Palmer & Harvey, ABI said in a statement.

Trade credit insurance covers the risk of non-payment for goods or services.

“UK firms continue to face challenging trading conditions at home and abroad”, the ABI said, citing the collapse this year of construction and services group Carillion, Toys ‘R’ Us and electronics chain Maplin.

($1 = 0.7156 pounds)

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
