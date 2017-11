ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran rejected as “wrong” some British media reports linking a 400 million pound ($528 million) debt Britain owed to Iran and the fate of a jailed Iranian-British aid worker, state TV reported on Thursday.

“These are two separate matters ... Linking them is wrong. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been tried and sentenced to jail,” TV quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi as saying.