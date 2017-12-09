FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's foreign minister to meet Iran's president on Sunday: UK Foreign Office
December 9, 2017 / 5:41 PM / in an hour

Britain's foreign minister to meet Iran's president on Sunday: UK Foreign Office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s foreign minister Boris Johnson is expected to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday to discuss bilateral and regional issues, a UK Foreign Office official said on Saturday.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson gives a speech at the Foreign Office in London December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Victoria Jones/Pool

Johnson held talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif and other officials in Tehran on Saturday, where he stressed Britain’s support for Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and raised concerns about dual national consular cases between the countries.

Reporting by William James; Writing by Alistair Smout; Editing by Edmund Blair

