Britain considers diplomatic protection for jailed aid worker in Iran
#World News
November 13, 2017 / 11:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

Britain considers diplomatic protection for jailed aid worker in Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government is considering granting diplomatic protection to Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a jailed aid worker in Iran, as part of efforts to secure her release, May’s spokesman said.

May’s government is doing everything it can to secure the release of Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the spokesman said. One option being considered is diplomatic protection for Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

“I think that the foreign secretary has obviously spoken with her husband and that is one of the options being looked at,” he told reporters.

(This version of the story was corrected after May’s spokesman clarified remarks to show Britain is considering diplomatic protection, not diplomatic immunity)

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
