Britain's Johnson seeks to clarify remarks on jailed aid worker in Iran
November 7, 2017 / 2:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

Britain's Johnson seeks to clarify remarks on jailed aid worker in Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that his remarks last week about a jailed Iranian-British aid worker could have been clearer, and said he had not wanted to add credence to Iranian allegations against her.

On Nov. 1, Johnson said that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been teaching people journalism before her arrest in Iran in April 2016.

“The UK government has no doubt that she was on holiday in Iran when she was arrested last year and that was the sole purpose of her visit,” Johnson said.

“My point was that I disagreed with the Iranian view that training journalists was a crime, not that I wanted to lend any credence to Iranian allegations that Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been engaged in such activity,” he said.

“I accept that my remarks could have been clearer in that respect and I am glad to provide this clarification.”

Johnson said he would travel to Iran in the coming weeks and discuss all consular issues there.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Mike Collett-White

