Britain says minister's remarks offer no basis for action against jailed aid worker in Iran
November 7, 2017 / 12:04 PM / in an hour

Britain says minister's remarks offer no basis for action against jailed aid worker in Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Comments by British foreign minister Boris Johnson about the case of Iranian-British aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe can form no “justifiable basis” for further action against her, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

“He reiterated his anxiety about the continued suffering of Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her family and hoped a solution would be reached soon,” the spokesman said about a phone call between Johnson and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif earlier on Tuesday.

“The foreign secretary concluded by emphasizing that his remarks could form no justifiable basis for further action in this case and urged the Iranian authorities to release Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe on humanitarian grounds.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

