UK has reservations about diplomatic protection for jailed aid worker in Iran, husband says
#World News
November 15, 2017 / 12:38 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

UK has reservations about diplomatic protection for jailed aid worker in Iran, husband says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has reservations about granting diplomatic protection to an Iranian-British aid worker jailed in Iran, her husband said on Wednesday.

Richard Ratcliffe, husband of Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe, who is detained in Iran, arrives for a meeting with Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson at the Foreign Office in London, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was sentenced to five years after being convicted by an Iranian court of plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment. She denies the charges.

Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, met Johnson earlier on Wednesday. Ratcliffe said he hoped Johnson, who will travel to Iran within the next few weeks, will bring his wife home in time for Christmas.

The Thomson Reuters Foundation is a charity organization that is independent of Thomson Reuters. The Foundation operates independently of Reuters News.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
