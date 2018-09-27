FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2018 / 3:01 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Britain tells Iran it will not let matter of detained aid worker rest

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday he had had a very frank discussion with his Iranian counterpart about detained British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and that he would not let the matter rest.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt arrives in Downing Street, London, September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“I had a very, very frank discussion with the Iranian foreign minister ... and I made it very clear that our policy to Iran is not settled and there will be consequences if they continue to think that this is a tool of diplomacy,” he added.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested in April 2016 at a Tehran airport as she headed back to Britain with her daughter after a family visit.

Reporting by Stephen Addison; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Reporting by Stephen Addison; Editing by Robin Pomeroy
