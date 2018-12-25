British professor returns to UK after detention in Iran: BBC

LONDON (Reuters) - A British-Iranian academic who had been detained in Iran on security charges has returned to the United Kingdom, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

Abbas Edalat, a computer science and mathematics professor at Imperial College London, was detained in Tehran in April. He had been arrested on what Iranian state media said at the time were unidentified security charges.

The Foreign Office did not respond to telephone calls seeking comment on Christmas Day, a national holiday in Britain.