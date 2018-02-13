UK initiative seeks Israeli digital health tech to assist NHS

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - The British embassy in Israel said on Tuesday it has launched a program designed to help incorporate Israeli digital health technology into the UK and its National Health Service (NHS).

The UK Israel Dangoor Health initiative was put together by the UK Israel Tech Hub, a team based at the British Embassy that works to incorporate Israeli technology in British industry, with IBM’s Alpha Zone accelerator program and DigitalHealth.London, which matches technology with NHS needs.

“With all this new computer power and greater understanding and the breakthrough in genetics, we are absolutely at the threshold of a healthcare revolution,” said British businessman David Dangoor, sponsor of the initiative.

Financial details were not disclosed.

The two-year program takes place within IBM’s accelerator, where each semester two to three digital health companies will be chosen by IBM and DigitalHealth.London to participate. In addition to tech support from IBM, they will receive mentorship and guidance on NHS operations and market penetration.