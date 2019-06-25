ITV won't commission another show with 'Jeremy Kyle' format: CEO

FILE PHOTO: A company sign is displayed outside an ITV studio in London, Britain July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - British broadcaster ITV will not commission another show with the same format as tabloid talkshow “The Jeremy Kyle Show” which was canceled last month, its boss told lawmakers on Tuesday.

“We won’t commission a show with that (format),” ITV Chief Executive Carolyn McCall said in evidence to the British parliament’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee which is investigating the support offered to participants in reality TV shows, both during and after filming.

Its inquiry was prompted by the death of Steven Dymond, a participant in “The Jeremy Kyle Show” and the deaths of two former contestants in the broadcaster’s popular dating show “Love Island”.

The “Jeremy Kyle Show” was axed following Dymond’s death.