Presenter Jeremy Kyle asked to give evidence to UK reality TV inquiry

LONDON (Reuters) - Presenter Jeremy Kyle, whose tabloid talkshow was canceled last month by broadcaster ITV after a participant died following a recording of the program, has been asked to give evidence to a British parliamentary committee.

A mainstay of ITV’s daytime schedule since 2005, the program had similarities with America’s “The Jerry Springer Show”, including using security guards to break up brawls between guests.

But the death of Steven Dymond, a 63-year-old who had taken a lie-detector test a week before his death in an episode that was never broadcast, has raised questions about broadcasters’ responsibility towards people who appear on reality TV.

Lawmakers launched an inquiry into reality television in May.

“We’ll be questioning @ITV on Tuesday 25th June,” parliament’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee said on Twitter.

“We have also invited Jeremy Kyle to give evidence to our inquiry.”