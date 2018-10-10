British PM May says UK ready to join trans-Pacific trade pact

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said her government was ready to join up to a trans-Pacific trade agreement, following remarks made earlier this week by her Japanese counterpart who said he would welcome Britain into the deal with open arms.

FILE PHOTO - British Prime Minister Theresa May delivers her keynote address on the final day of at the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Staples

“I’m very pleased that they want to welcome us into that trade agreement with open arms and we stand ready to do exactly that,” May told parliament.