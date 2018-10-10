FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2018 / 12:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

British PM May says UK ready to join trans-Pacific trade pact

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said her government was ready to join up to a trans-Pacific trade agreement, following remarks made earlier this week by her Japanese counterpart who said he would welcome Britain into the deal with open arms.

FILE PHOTO - British Prime Minister Theresa May delivers her keynote address on the final day of at the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Staples

“I’m very pleased that they want to welcome us into that trade agreement with open arms and we stand ready to do exactly that,” May told parliament.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Sarah Young, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

