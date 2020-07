FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State of International Trade and Minister for Women and Equalities Liz Truss leaves Downing Street, in London, Britain, July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan and Britain began talks with a view to scrapping tariffs on Japanese cars around 2026, Jiji news agency reported on Friday.

The two nations aim to reach a broad agreement for a trade deal within weeks and Japan’s foreign minister, Toshimitsu Motegi, is expected to visit Britain early August to negotiate with his UK counterpart, Trade Minister Liz Truss, Jiji said. It did not cite any sources.