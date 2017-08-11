FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
UK police arrest jogger suspected of knocking woman in front of bus
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
China won't stop N. Korea
China won't stop N. Korea
#World News
August 10, 2017 / 1:42 PM / a day ago

UK police arrest jogger suspected of knocking woman in front of bus

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British police on Thursday said they had arrested a 50-year-old jogger on suspicion of knocking a woman into the path of a bus on a busy west London street earlier this year.

Closed circuit TV footage showed a male jogger knocking a 33-year-old woman head-first into the path of the bus, which narrowly managed to swerve out of her way.

A CCTV image, received via the Metropolitan Police, shows a male jogger on Putney Bridge, in London, Britain May 5, 2017. Metropolitan Police, Handout via REUTERS

"Police investigating an assault after a jogger appeared to push a woman into the path of an oncoming bus in Putney have made an arrest," London police said in a statement.

"The man arrested for grievous bodily harm ... has been released under investigation pending further enquiries."

The man was arrested at a residential address in the nearby Chelsea area, police said. The victim received minor injuries from the incident.

The arrest came after a public appeal for help in tracing the jogger. Although the incident happened in May, police said they had received a "good response" from the appeal, and said they were still looking for witnesses.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

