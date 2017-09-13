UK police release new image of jogger in London bus mystery

A man jogging whom police wish to speak to after a a woman was pushed into the path of a bus on Putney Bridge is seen in a still image taken from CCTV and handed out by the Metropolitan Police in London, Britain September 13, 2017. Metropolitan Police handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British police released a new image on Wednesday in a fresh bid to trace a male jogger who appeared to push a woman into the path of an oncoming bus on a busy London street four months ago.

Video footage of the apparently callous incident on Putney Bridge, southwest London, has been repeatedly screened on British television but the runner has yet to be found.

Footage shows him jog past one man on the bridge on May 5 before knocking into the 33-year-old victim. She tumbled head-first into the path of an oncoming bus, which managed to swerve out of her way, missing her by inches.

The new CCTV still was taken from the bus, and shows a white man in a gray top and dark shorts. Police said he came back the other way across the bridge 15 minutes later but did not acknowledge the victim when she tried to speak to him.

“Images of this alarming incident have been circulated widely and we continue to work through the information received to identify the man responsible,” said Detective Sergeant Chris Griffith.

Two men arrested last month in connection with the incident have both been released without charge.