World News
July 3, 2020 / 9:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK PM Johnson says of fathering his newborn son: 'I'm pretty hands on'

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said being the father of a newborn baby while running the country was very busy but that he was a pretty hands-on father to his “wonderful kid”.

Johnson’s fiancée, Carrie Symonds, gave birth to a son named Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas on April 29, shortly after Johnson was treated in intensive care for coronavirus.

Asked how it was to run the country while being a father of a newborn, Johnson told LBC radio on Friday: “Its an absolutely wonderful time.”

“For me, at any rate, it is very, very busy so the concept of paternity leave is not one I have really been able to deal with,” he said.

Of Wilfred, Johnson said: “He’s a wonderful kid - such a wonderful kid.”

“Its a very detailed operation - there’s a lot of it - but I’m pretty hands on,” he added.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below