Meet Wilfred Johnson, newborn son of British PM and fiancée

LONDON (Reuters) - Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds have named their newborn son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas, partly as a tribute to two of the intensive care doctors who treated the British prime minister for COVID-19 last month.

The name was announced on Saturday by Symonds on Instagram beside a picture of the boy, who was born on Wednesday.

Symonds, 32, said Wilfred was named after Johnson’s grandfather, Lawrie came from her grandfather and Nicholas after Nick Price and Nick Hart - the two doctors who the couple have praised for saving Johnson’s life at St Thomas’ hospital last month.

“I couldn’t be happier,” Symonds said, adding her thanks to the maternity staff of University College London Hospital. “My heart is full.”

Johnson, 55, returned to work on Monday after recuperating from COVID-19, which had left him gravely ill in intensive care at the peak of the coronavirus outbreak. He thanked the doctors at St Thomas’ hospital for saving his life.