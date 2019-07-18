Three British ministers set to resign if Johnson becomes PM: The Times

Britain's Secretary of State for Justice David Gauke leaves the BBC headquarters after appearing on the Andrew Marr show in London, Britain July 7, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

(Reuters) - Three British cabinet ministers are set to resign the day Boris Johnson, if as expected, becomes Britain’s next prime minister, The Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

British justice minister David Gauke is set to resign soon after Theresa May completes her last prime minister's questions on next Wednesday, the newspaper reported bit.ly/2XSve2Q on its web site.

Philip Hammond, the country’s finance minister, and Rory Stewart, the international development minister, are also considering leaving before Johnson becomes prime minister, the report said.