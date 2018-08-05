FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 5, 2018 / 3:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

The greatest show on turf, Luxembourg team win 12-hour UK lawn mower race

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A team from Luxembourg fought off 42 others to claim victory in Britain’s lawn mower race on Sunday, a 12-hour competition that pits modified grass cutters against each other in a competition that runs through the night.

“Les’ Lux Pussies” became the first overseas team to win the annual endurance race in the English village of Five Oaks, West Sussex, southern England over the weekend, after completing 430 laps of the circuit.

The winning trio were Bob Koedinger, Christian Kaiser and Jeff Wilmes in a race that was first imagined at a meeting in a pub in 1973 when motor sports fans wanted a sport that would be competitive, fun and cheap.

Editing by Peter Graff

