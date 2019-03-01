World News
March 1, 2019

Lebanon's Hezbollah slams British move, says it shows U.S. 'obedience'

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Lebanese group Hezbollah condemned on Friday a British government decision to list it as a terrorist organization, saying the move showed “servile obedience” to the United States.

The heavily armed Shi’ite group, which is backed by Iran, said in a statement it was a “resistance movement against Israeli occupation”, describing the British move as an “insult to the feelings, sympathies and will of the Lebanese people that consider Hezbollah a major political and popular force”.

Britain said on Monday it planned to ban all wings of Hezbollah due to its destabilizing influence in the Middle East, classing it as a terrorist organization.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Gareth Jones

