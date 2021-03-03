Breakingviews - London IPO shakeup is more about SPACs than tech

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017.

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - It’s never a good idea to rewrite stock market rules during a boom. Yet that’s what Rishi Sunak is planning. Britain’s finance minister on Tuesday welcomed a review which recommends sweeping away barriers to companies that list their shares in London. Though the changes may persuade some UK startups not to defect to other exchanges, the more immediate effect will be to let Britain join the craze for special-purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs.

The review led by former European Commissioner Jonathan Hill was prompted by the dearth of UK initial public offerings, particularly by tech companies. His recommendations seek to remove the obstacles that discourage startups from floating in London. They would allow shares with reduced voting rights to join the London Stock Exchange’s “premium” segment, enabling founders to keep control for up to five years. The proportion of stock a company must sell would shrink to 15%, from 25% today.

It’s far from clear that these changes will prompt a rush of offerings. There’s little evidence that British firms are selling their shares elsewhere: Just 14 UK-based companies listed in the United States between 2015 and 2020, raising only $3 billion, according to think tank New Financial. Entrepreneurs determined to keep control after an IPO will still prefer the United States, which places no time limit on their super-voting shares.

The bigger beneficiaries of Hill’s reforms are bankers and executives eager to launch SPACs in London. They want to mimic the United States, where blank-cheque vehicles accounted for roughly half the money raised in new listings last year. Hill endorses scrapping the requirement for SPACs to suspend their shares when they identify a target, a deterrent for prospective investors. More controversially, he also suggests rewriting liability rules to make it easier for company directors to issue financial forecasts.

In a further sign of the government’s deregulatory leanings, Hill wants to give Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority a duty to consider Britain’s attractiveness as a place to do business. That’s a requirement Prime Minister David Cameron’s government explicitly scrapped after the 2008 financial crisis.

Hill’s review is peppered with references to ambitious, innovative, and fast-growing companies. But looser rules also apply to stagnant, imitative, and poorly managed ones. The modest benefits of the overhaul will be felt soon. The costs will only become clear after the boom ends.