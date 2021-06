FILE PHOTO: A woman uses a cash machine at a Lloyds Bank branch in central London, Britain February 25, 2016.REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group has hired David Gledhill, a former executive of Singapore’s DBS Bank, as group chief operating officer.

Britain’s biggest domestic bank said in a statement that Gledhill would join in August this year, subject to regulatory approval.