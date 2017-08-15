FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man plunges to death from London Stock Exchange
#World News
August 15, 2017 / 11:29 AM / in 33 minutes

Man plunges to death from London Stock Exchange

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man walks through the lobby of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain August 25, 2015.Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - A man fell to his death on Tuesday from an upper floor of the London Stock Exchange.

"We were called to the London Stock Exchange... to a report of a man who had fallen from an upper floor in the building to the ground," City of London police said.

"The man was pronounced dead," police said, adding that they were treating the incident as non-suspicious.

The Sun newspaper said the man fell from the seventh floor and landed in the front lobby of the stock exchange.

Reporting by Costas Pitas, Estelle Shirbon and Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton

