London Stock Exchange Group says employee falls to death in building

LONDON (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange Group said on Tuesday an employee had fallen to his death in the organization’s building in central London.
“We can confirm an incident this morning where a London Stock Exchange Group colleague fell from an upper floor balcony and died,” a spokesman said.
“The emergency services were called immediately and are dealing with the incident. We will continue to offer them every support and cooperation possible.”
