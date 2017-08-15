FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London Stock Exchange Group says employee falls to death in building
August 15, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 2 months ago

London Stock Exchange Group says employee falls to death in building

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange Group said on Tuesday an employee had fallen to his death in the organization’s building in central London.

“We can confirm an incident this morning where a London Stock Exchange Group colleague fell from an upper floor balcony and died,” a spokesman said.

“The emergency services were called immediately and are dealing with the incident. We will continue to offer them every support and cooperation possible.”

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Costas Pitas

