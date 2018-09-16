FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 16, 2018 / 7:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Seven hurt, one critically, in brawl in southeast English town

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Seven people were being treated in hospital, one of them in a critical condition, after they were involved in a fight in a residential street in the southeastern English town of Luton on Sunday, police said.

Police said on Twitter that they attended the scene after receiving reports of a large number of individuals fighting.

They said some people had been taken to hospital after reports of stab wounds.

Video footage shared with the police on social media showed young men gesturing and jostling in the street.

There were no early indications that the brawl was politically motivated.

Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru and Paul Sandle in London, Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.