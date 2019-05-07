LONDON (Reuters) - A British soldier has been killed while taking part in counter poaching operations in Malawi, Britain’s defense ministry said on Tuesday.

Guardsman Mathew Talbot, who served with The 1st Battalion Coldstream Guards, was killed on May 5 while on his first operational deployment, the ministry said.

No further details about the incident were given.

“He was hugely proud to of his work as a Counter-Poaching Operator, and tragically died doing great good,” his commanding officer, Lt Col Ed Launders, said in a statement.