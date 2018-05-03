FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 3, 2018 / 10:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

Britain central bank rate hike bets drop further after PMI data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Market probability of a rate hike from the Bank of England next week have dropped to less than a tenth on Thursday from more than 90 percent a month ago, according to swap market pricing. BOEWATCH

FILE PHOTO: The Bank of England is seen in London, Britain, April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

Weak survey data from Britain’s services sector for April rounded off a disappointing streak of economic figures starting with last week’s shock first quarter GDP data and cautious comments from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney last month.

The IHS Markit/CIPS services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 52.8 in April from March’s 20-month low of 51.7, a smaller increase than economists had forecast in a Reuters poll and its second-lowest level since September 2016.

As rate hike expectations have dwindled, sterling GBP=D3 has tanked with the British currency weakening nearly 6 percent from a post Brexit referendum high of $1.4377 hit last month.

Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan

