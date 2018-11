Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May returns to Downing Street in London, Britain, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - No meeting of British Prime Minister Theresa May’s cabinet was scheduled for Monday and negotiations to leave the European Union are continuing, a government source said.

Earlier, the Independent news website reported that May had called off a special cabinet meeting on Monday after lawmakers from every side of the Brexit debate stepped up their criticism of her plans to leave the EU.