December 20, 2017 / 11:31 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Man accused of plotting to kill British PM May to face trial in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A man accused of plotting to kill British Prime Minister Theresa May will go on trial next June for five weeks, a London court said on Wednesday.

Naa‘imur Rahman, 20, of north London, is accused of planning to detonate an explosive device at the gates of Downing Street to gain access to May’s office and kill her in the ensuing chaos.

He appeared at London’s Old Bailey central criminal court, charged with preparing to commit acts of terrorism, and was remanded in custody.

Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison

