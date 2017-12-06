FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Plot to kill UK PM Theresa May foiled: Sky News
#World News
December 6, 2017 / 12:02 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Plot to kill UK PM Theresa May foiled: Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A plot to assassinate UK Prime Minister Theresa May has been foiled, Sky News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May meets Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy at 10 Downing Street, London, December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool/File Photo

Police believe that the plan was to launch some sort of improvised explosive device at the Prime Minister’s residence at Downing Street and in the ensuing chaos to attack and kill Theresa May, Sky News reported.

Sky News added that this was something which has been pursued over several weeks at least by Scotland Yard, MI5 and West Midlands Police.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman had said that Britain has thwarted nine plots in the last 12 months.

Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru

