Countries that restrict media freedom must pay price: UK's Hunt

British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt speaks during the Global Conference for Media Freedom in London, Britain July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Countries that restrict media freedom must be made to pay a diplomatic price, British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday, as he warned about a deteriorating situation in China and elsewhere.

“If we act together we can shine a spotlight on abuses and impose a diplomatic price on those who’d harm journalists or lock them up for doing their jobs,” Hunt said at an event in London with Canadian foreign minister Chrystia Freeland.

Hunt, a contender to succeed Theresa May as British prime minister, added that countries should not “succumb to fatalism” in response to attacks on media freedom such as the murder of Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul.